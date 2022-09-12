Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.50. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.