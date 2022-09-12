ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 302,973 shares.The stock last traded at $22.88 and had previously closed at $22.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair cut ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.03.

ChannelAdvisor Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $655.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 23.74%. Equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $49,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at $429,815.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $145,405. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 110.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 47,159 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 180,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 86,274 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 803,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Featured Stories

