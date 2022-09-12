CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading Down 6%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $97.16 and last traded at $97.50. 14,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,604,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.73.

The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 78,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

