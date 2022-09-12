Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CERE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.59. 26,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,315. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $312,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $312,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,605 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,663 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $359,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 121.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 310,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

See Also

