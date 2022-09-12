Ceres (CERES) One Day Volume Hits $364.00

Ceres (CERES) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Ceres has a market cap of $177,173.85 and approximately $364.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for about $32.14 or 0.00147782 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00772552 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014742 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019592 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000296 BTC.
Ceres Coin Profile
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ceres
