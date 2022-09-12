Centrifuge (CFG) Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001555 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $106.78 million and $151,830.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 317,624,602 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge token (CFG) is a crypto-economic primitive and a native token that utilizes a nominated-Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm to stake validators and provide incentives for Centrifuge adoption. CFG empowers holders to guide the development of Centrifuge through on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

