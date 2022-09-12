Centrepoint Alliance Limited (CAF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on September 28th

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Centrepoint Alliance Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Insider Activity at Centrepoint Alliance

In related news, insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard 3,260,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd.

About Centrepoint Alliance

Centrepoint Alliance Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Licensee and Advice Services, Fund Management and Administration, and Consulting Services segments. The Licensee and Advice Services segment offers license services, which include licensing, systems, compliance, training, and technical advices to financial advisers and their clients, as well as mortgage broking services.

Featured Stories

