Centerstone Investors LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Centerstone Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for 3.2% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after buying an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after buying an additional 917,939 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,327,000 after buying an additional 460,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.56.

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $92.39. 7,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.37 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

