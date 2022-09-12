CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OTGLY. Citigroup raised CD Projekt from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CD Projekt from 85.00 to 75.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CD Projekt in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.25.

CD Projekt Stock Up 5.7 %

OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $4.57 on Thursday. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

CD Projekt Announces Dividend

CD Projekt Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $0.0347 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

