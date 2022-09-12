carVertical (CV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $816.00

carVertical (CV) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $816.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, carVertical has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.56 or 1.00062441 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00036827 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks.CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

