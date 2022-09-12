Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 965,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 287,936 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $59,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $48,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.33. The stock had a trading volume of 168,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.10%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

