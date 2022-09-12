Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s 10th Largest Position

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,549 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 2.6% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $26,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CM. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 812.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CM traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $49.77. 69,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.