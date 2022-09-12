California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 93,205 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 93,205 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Salesforce worth $363,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 96,150.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.42. 30,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,246,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.48 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.57. The stock has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.09, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,413,201. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

