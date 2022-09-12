California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 332,543 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,027,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332,543 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $685,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $54,255,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.12. 107,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,361,432. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $355.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

