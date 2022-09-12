California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,899 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of United Parcel Service worth $265,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.91 on Monday, reaching $200.60. 20,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.