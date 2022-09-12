California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,973 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Prologis worth $202,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $21,070,000. Kenfarb & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.64. 9,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.81 and its 200-day moving average is $137.23. The firm has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

