California State Teachers Retirement System Has $319.37 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 62,908 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $319,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Danaher by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,447. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.54. The company has a market cap of $212.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

