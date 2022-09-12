California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,163,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220,040 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $515,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Up 2.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.58. 81,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,698,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.04. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

