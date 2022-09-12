California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,631 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $193,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $699.65. 3,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $667.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $670.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

