California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,310,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700,164 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of AT&T worth $290,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 1.8 %

T stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 448,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,632,043. The firm has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

