BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 1,014.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,896 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 3,071.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 759,920 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,497,000 after purchasing an additional 526,075 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in BWX Technologies by 178.4% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 796,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 510,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in BWX Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,421,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT stock opened at $54.42 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $62.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

