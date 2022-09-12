Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares Sold by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP cut its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 437,426 shares during the period. Build-A-Bear Workshop accounts for 2.2% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 287,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Insider Activity

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.28% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $33,814.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

