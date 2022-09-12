Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701,251 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $325,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEP. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 114,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.10. 1,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

