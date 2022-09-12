Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Raised by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,020,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,602 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 2.1% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,285,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 17,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday. They set an “action list buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

