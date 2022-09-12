Brokerages Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) PT at $10.57

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of GAP to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get GAP alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GAP Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in GAP by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 831,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 190,673 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth about $3,848,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GAP by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GAP by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

GPS opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.74. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GAP will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.41%.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.