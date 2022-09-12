Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Price Target at $10.91

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAND. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

