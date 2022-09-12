Britvic (LON:BVIC) PT Lowered to GBX 830

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($13.05) to GBX 1,030 ($12.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 960.63 ($11.61).

Britvic Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BVIC stock traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.20) on Monday, reaching GBX 800.50 ($9.67). 197,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,344. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 1,822.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 716.54 ($8.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 962.44 ($11.63). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 827.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 819.92.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

