BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Given New $10.50 Price Target at JMP Securities

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:BRSP opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 50.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

In other BrightSpire Capital news, Director Catherine Rice acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $50,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares in the company, valued at $468,342.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.