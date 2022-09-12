BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Given New $10.50 Price Target at JMP Securities

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSPGet Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:BRSP opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 50.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BrightSpire Capital news, Director Catherine Rice acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $50,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares in the company, valued at $468,342.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Articles

