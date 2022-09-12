Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

Brightcove Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $287.00 million, a P/E ratio of -114.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,844,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,972,830.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 107,203 shares of company stock worth $693,350 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,307,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

