Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Price Target Increased to €98.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €96.00 ($97.96) to €98.00 ($100.00) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNTGY. Baader Bank raised shares of Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Brenntag from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Brenntag Stock Performance

BNTGY stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 110,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,725. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.32. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

About Brenntag

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brenntag will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

