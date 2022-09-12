Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by HG Vora Capital Management LLC

HG Vora Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming comprises approximately 7.3% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HG Vora Capital Management LLC owned 3.42% of Boyd Gaming worth $246,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BYD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BYD stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BYD. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

