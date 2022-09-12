Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.14

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 12903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.
