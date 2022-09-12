Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.14

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 12903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Bowlero Stock Up 7.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

About Bowlero

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at $91,112,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at $22,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bowlero during the 1st quarter valued at $26,555,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at $19,423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at $13,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

