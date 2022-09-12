Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,557.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,981.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,898.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,050.22. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 97.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

