Bonded Finance (BOND) One Day Volume Hits $2,027.00

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,227.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00051670 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.59 or 0.00474975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00064161 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec.

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.