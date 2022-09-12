Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) PT Lowered to C$3.30

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$3.40 to C$3.30 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 317.72% from the stock’s current price.

Bluestone Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,667. Bluestone Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.70 and a 1-year high of C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.40. The company has a market cap of C$119.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bluestone Resources will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

