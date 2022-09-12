Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Trading Up 14.7% This Week (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $210,716.86 and approximately $24,525.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00035063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,679.19 or 0.99964846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036833 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official website is www.blockchaincuties.finance. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie.

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans.Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly.”

