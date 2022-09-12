Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,482 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 3.6% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.79. 61,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average is $107.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

