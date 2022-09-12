BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 920,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $11,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.9% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 57,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 223.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 32,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MYI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.38. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,179. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.