BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Shares Purchased by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,947 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the first quarter valued at about $310,000.

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded up 0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting 17.03. 614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,788. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12-month low of 14.96 and a 12-month high of 29.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 17.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

