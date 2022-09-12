BlackPool Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $519,673.29 (BPT)

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. One BlackPool coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlackPool has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. BlackPool has a total market cap of $519,673.29 and approximately $10,048.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00750725 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014420 BTC.
BlackPool Coin Profile
BlackPool’s genesis date was January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.
BlackPool Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackPool using one of the exchanges listed above.
