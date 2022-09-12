BlackCoin Price Reaches $0.0144 on Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $884,461.47 and $66.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00029686 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002459 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,600,356 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.co. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

