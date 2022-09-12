BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Purchases $23,542.96 in Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) Director Lloyd Roberts Sams bought 9,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $23,542.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,739.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

BKTI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.30. 12,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BK Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $3.31.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 25.22%.

BK Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BK Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. BK Technologies’s payout ratio is -18.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKTI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BK Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BK Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

