Bitsten Token (BST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $223,584.00

Bitsten Token (BST) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitsten Token has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitsten Token has a market capitalization of $86,316.35 and $223,584.00 worth of Bitsten Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitsten Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitsten Token

Bitsten Token (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitsten Token’s total supply is 12,408,272 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 coins. The official website for Bitsten Token is token.bitsten.com. Bitsten Token’s official Twitter account is @blockstamp_info and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitsten Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

