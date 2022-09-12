BitSend Reaches Market Cap of $19,341.34 (BSD)

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, BitSend has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $19,341.34 and $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,270,529 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc.

Buying and Selling BitSend

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars.

