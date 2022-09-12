Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Birchcliff Energy stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.37. 294,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.53. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.42 and a 52 week high of C$12.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIR. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.02.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

