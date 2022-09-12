Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.04) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.55) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.47) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.35) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.58) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Up 0.9 %

O2D stock opened at €2.45 ($2.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of €3.03 ($3.09).

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.