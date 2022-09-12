BEPRO Network Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $8.64 million and $223,586.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004599 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.48 or 0.99866233 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00037160 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet. BEPRO Network’s official website is early.betprotocol.com.

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bepro Network Protocol is a decentralized marketplace and system that connects developers with operators or anyone looking to build open-source development repositories.”

