Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 3350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Belmont Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 million and a PE ratio of -7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Belmont Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington, and Nevada States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Come By Chance copper-gold porphyry project located in the Greenwood mining camp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belmont Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmont Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.