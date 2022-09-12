Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) & Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Critical Analysis

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ – Get Rating) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy and Battalion Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million N/A N/A Battalion Oil $285.20 million 0.80 -$28.32 million ($2.53) -5.54

Battalion Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A Battalion Oil -11.68% 70.97% 2.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Sundance Energy and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sundance Energy and Battalion Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Battalion Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00

Battalion Oil has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.86%. Given Battalion Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Battalion Oil is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Battalion Oil beats Sundance Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

