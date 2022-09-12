Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAS. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Basf in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Basf Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BAS traded up €0.99 ($1.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €43.49 ($44.37). The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.90. Basf has a 1-year low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 1-year high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.22.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

